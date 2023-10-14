Tipp City American Legion Post 586 upcoming events

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has announced several upcoming events.

Below is a list of the events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586:

• Sunday, Oct.15, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

• Tuesday, Oct. 17, the legion will hold its monthly quarter auction beginning at 6 p.m. Paddles will start selling for $5 at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. The kitchen will open at 6: and food will be available until 7 p.m. Please come out and enjoy the good food and the many auction items.

• Thursday, Oct. 19, the legion will serve a taco salad bar beginning at 6 p.m. The self-serve bar will feature crunchy taco chips and taco meat with toppings of sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, etc. for only $6. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m. and is only $5 to participate.

• Saturday, Oct. 21, the legion will sponsor designer purse Bingo. Tickets for 14 Bingo games cost $40 and are available at the Post or contact any auxiliary member. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with concessions available at noon, and bingo starting at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary scholarship program. Please come out and participate in this exciting fundraiser.

• Sunday, Oct. 22, the legion features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.