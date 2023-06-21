TROY — The Troy Local History Library, which is a branch of the Troy-Miami County Public Library, serves over 3,000 people a year looking for a connection to the past.

The Troy Local History Library maintains a variety of information on family history and historical documents from the Miami County area. The research library features books, maps, manuscripts, wills, land records, etc. An extensive microfilm/fiche catalog includes county marriage records, census, birth, death, and many other records.

Visit www.tmcpl.org for more information, including links to the following genealogy and history database files: African American Heritage, Biography Reference Bank, Fold3, Heritage Quest, Ohio Death Certificate Index (1913-1944), Ohio History Central | Online Encyclopedia, Ohio Memory Online Scrapbook, and Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps.

The library also offers in-person use of www.Ancestry.com at the library.

For more information on the Local History Library, call 937-335-4082.

The Local History Library is located at 100 W. Main St. Troy, Ohio.