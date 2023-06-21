Police Log

SUNDAY

-9:57 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to juveniles disrupting business at a store in the 900 block of West Main Street. The juveniles were gone upon police arrival and the employee advised if they wanted anything done they would contact the police again.

-2:05 p.m.: domestic in progress. Police responded to a domestic in progress in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.

-12:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

SATURDAY

-11:40 p.m.: civil dispute. Police responded to a civil dispute between roommates over money in the 400 block of Pinehurst Drive. The reporting party left for the night.

-10:24 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 800 block of North Willow Glen Avenue.

-10:17 p.m.: DUI. Police responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in the 900 block of West Main Street. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

-9:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Cider Mill Way. The male subject was found on the porch of the property. It was found to be his parents house and he was going to wait there until they got home on Monday morning.

-4:02 a.m.: disturbance. Police responded to an intoxicated male arguing with the female driver in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A. After some counseling, the female driver was able to get the male subject back in the car.

FRIDAY

-9:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police trespassed a male from a residence in the 700 block of Tamakark Avenue after showing up against the homeowner’s wishes. The male subject has been told multiple times that he is not welcome at the residence. The male is now formally trespassed.

-9:04 p.m.: pursuit. Police arrested a driver for an OVI and other charges in the area of South County Road 25A and West Main Street following a pursuit.

-7:27 p.m.: DUI. Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested the driver for OVI in the area of Weller Drive and West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-10:58 p.m.: suspicious person. Police found an occupied vehicle in Kyle Park. The subjects were “talking” and officers advised them the park closes at 11 p.m.

-10:18 p.m.: DUI. Police located a vehicle in the parking lot of a business int he unit block of South Tippecanoe Drive with no one inside. Officers made contact with the intoxicated registered owner and she stated someone was driving her home.

-12:13 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place. The driver caused damage to their own car and were advised the vehicle needs to be moved or it will be towed.

-9:43 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police towed a suspicious vehicle from a property in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A due to expired registration and no valid driver on scene.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel