Impact Compounding on Donn Davis Way in Tipp City provides specialized compounding pharmacy services; its grand opening was Wednesday, June 21. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY— Impact Compounding has announced the opening of its specialized compounding pharmacy in Tipp City.

” Our focus on personalized care and tailored medications sets us apart,” said a press release from the compounding pharmacy. “By collaborating closely with healthcare practitioners, conducting routine follow-ups, and providing valuable information, we strive to meet the unique needs of each individual.”

As a compounding pharmacy, we understand the growing demand for customized medications and the reasons behind it:

• Allergies: Many patients have allergies to specific ingredients, making it challenging to tolerate manufactured products. At Impact Compounding, we offer formulations without allergenic fillers, ensuring optimal compatibility.

• Availability: Medications may not always be available in forms suitable for every patient’s needs. We provide a wide range of dosage forms, including gels, creams, troches, capsules, lollipops, suppositories, and liquids, allowing patients to receive medications in the most suitable forms.

• Custom Strengths: Patients often require specific strengths of medications that are not commercially available. Impact Compounding specializes in customizing medications to meet individual requirements, ensuring precise dosing and effectiveness.

“We are pleased to introduce Impact Compounding to the Tipp City community and surrounding areas,” said Dawn Trame, RPh, Head Compounding Pharmacist at Impact Compounding in the release. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional pharmaceutical services, focusing on personalized care and innovative compounding solutions. We believe in close collaboration with patients and healthcare providers to address medication challenges and enhance overall well-being.”

“Our state-of-the-art facility provides high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients to assist patients and prescribers,” said the release. “Our services include:

• Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) Services

• Saliva and Blood Spot Testing Kits

• Pain Management Medications and Consultations

• Custom Compounding Services including dermatology, pediatric, veterinary & more

Our knowledgeable team is always prepared to collaborate with medical providers, sharing insights about our compounding capabilities and addressing medication-related issues. Additionally, our facility features a convenient drive-through window for quick pick-ups and drop-offs.”

The grand opening of Impact Compounding is an exciting milestone for the Tipp City and the Miami Valley community. Residents can now experience the benefits of personalized medications and expert guidance, enhancing their quality of life. We are proud to bring our commitment to personalized care and innovative compounding solutions to the community and look forward to serving their healthcare needs.

For more information about Impact Compounding and its services, please visit the pharmacy’s website at www.impactcompounding.com.

Impact Compounding can be reached at 937-761-2606 or by email at [email protected]

Its hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 am.. to noon. It is closed on Sundays.

About Impact Compounding:

Impact Compounding is a specialized compounding pharmacy located in Tipp City. The pharmacy’s dedicated team believes in spending quality time with customers to provide the highest level of care. By collaborating with healthcare practitioners, conducting routine follow-ups, and offering personalized medications, Impact Compounding strives to help individuals feel their best. They specialize in customized dosage forms and formulations, catering to unique patient needs. For more information, please visit https://impactcompounding.com/.