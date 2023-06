Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 5000 block of East US Route 36 in Brown Township. A semi truck was found to have an item thrown at it.

-8:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Boone Drive in Concord Township.

