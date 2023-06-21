Police log

TUESDAY

-8:05 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-7:35 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

-3:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Shaftsbury Road.

-2:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive. Three people were charged with disorderly conduct.

-1:43 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of East Franklin Street.

-12:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of East Franklin Street.

-11:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 1000 block of Drury Lane.

-11:07 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Union Street.

-9:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Canal Street.

-8:00 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of East Franklin Street.

-7:13 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 200 block of East Canal Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.