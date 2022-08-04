Hoffman 15th Annual Fine Arts Show to take place Aug. 5 through 7

WEST MILTON — The Hoffman 15th Annual Fine Arts Show will take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 in the church’s activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The purpose of this non-juried show is to provide a showcase for area talent from high school age through adults. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

Thanks to the generous gift from Jim and Tracy Sarver, the People’s Choice Awards will again total $2,000. Awards to be given are: $400 for 1st place, $300 for 2nd place and $200 for 3rd place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. The awards presentations will begin at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7th.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 5, and conclude at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7. The public is invited to the Friday evening preview party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m.to 2:45 p.m.

For further information call John at 937-478-2078.