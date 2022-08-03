Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

July 27

DRUG OFFENSE: At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Covington Avenue where they spoke with the caller. The caller stated that she let a male into her residence and believes he used drugs in her bathroom.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At 3:03 p.m. officers responded to a call to check on a group of juveniles climbing on top of a sign at South Main Street. The officers advised the group that they should stop climbing on the sign due to safety concerns.

July 28

MENACING: At 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Street, officers responded to a report of criminal damaging. The caller reported a male subject damaged his truck and made threats towards him. David Moss, 32, of Piqua was arrested for menacing.

PEDESTRIAN CONTACT: At 7:53 a.m. on Blaine Avenue and South Street, an officer observed a subject with an active warrant. The officer initiated contact with the subject who fled on foot. Steven Whitt, 29, of Troy was arrested for obstructing official business.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE NON ER: On Covington Avenue at 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a call about a juvenile male being physical with his mother. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested for a first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

July 29

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On Covington Avenue at 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male and female that were physically fighting. The female left the residence before officers arrived, and the male advised that no physical violence occurred. The complainant was found to have an active warrant. Holly Manning, 44, of Piqua was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At 1:40 p.m. on Third Street, officers responded to a call where the caller stated that an unknown female knocked on his door and asked about a recent accident the caller was involved in. The caller stated that he didn’t know the female, and felt it was strange that she was asking those questions. The female subject was gone before officers arrived. No further police action required.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: At 4:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Covington Avenue regarding a past theft. Tina Brown, 31, of Piqua was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor theft without consent.

WARRANT: At 7:06 p.m. on South Downing Street, a refused caller reported that an adult female with an active warrant was working on her vehicle behind a Piqua residence. Brianna Hess, 29, of Piqua was arrested for complicity probation/parole violation, complicity, probation/parole violation, and possession of drugs.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE NON ER: On South Main Street at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to a report that the subject’s adult daughter had assaulted him a few days prior. The subject had a visible injury to his face. Casey Runkle, 30, of Piqua was located and arrested for a fourth-degree felony domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm.

July 30

THEFT IN PROGRESS: At 11:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a female shoplifter at the Walmart who gave property back to loss prevention and left on foot refusing to stay. She was later located and had a warrant for her arrest. She was also trespassed from the business. Kelsea Noble, 27, of Bradford was arrested for theft without consent.

July 31

BURGLARY IN PROGESS: At 10:28 a.m., officers respondeda report of a breaking and entering in the 400 block of Weber Street. A vehicle was found to be damaged in the warehouse. Officers recovered evidence.