Troy police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 29

WARRANT: At approximately 7:45 p.m., an officer observed a male with a felony warrant near the Shell on South County Road 25 A. Suspect was arrested along with multiple drug charges. Adam L. Plantz, 40, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

July 30

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: At approximately 2 a.m., an officer responded to a theft near Arlington Avenue. A report was taken. Investigation is ongoing.

RECKLESS OPERATION: At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Main Street at I-75 in response to a reckless operation complaint involving a possible OVI. The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested upon suspicion of OVI. Ashley A. Adams, 33, of Eaton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence .08-.17 of 1 gram by weight of alcohol per 210 liters of breath in connection with the incident.

MENACING: At approximately 3:15 p.m. and officer responded to a complaint near Bunker Hill that a party of a criminal trial was attempting to influence witnesses. Officer spoke with the witness and an information report was taken.

July 31

CHILD ABUSE: Officer responded to a report of child abuse. A female was charged with disorderly conduct and endangering children in connection with the incident.

LOST/FOUND PROPERTY: At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Linwood Drive for a report of a found bicycle on the property. The bicycle was placed at the Troy Police Department sally port.

WARRANT: At approximately 4:25 p.m., officers observed a male with an outstanding warrant at the Motel 6 on South Dorset Road. Male was incarcerated along with a felony drug charge. Matthew N. Ruley, 42, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound in connection with the incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 4:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested the passenger on a warrant. Antonio M. Johnson, 26, of Springfield, was charged with fifth-degree felony out of county warrant in connection with the incident.

Aug. 1

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: At approximately 11:40 a.m., an officer responded to a theft complaint. Catalytic convertors were found to be removed from a vehicle in a parking lot off of South Weston Road. Video footage shows the suspect vehicle to possibly be a red Mini Cooper. Suspects have not been identified at this time.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: At approximately 10:45 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Walmart on West Main Street for a criminal damaging complaint. A report was taken.

Aug. 2

BUILDING CHECK: At approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer cited a citizen for being in violation of the city’s park hours and found them to be in possession of marijuana in Brukner Park. Seth A. Wiley, 28, of Troy, was charged with minor misdemeanor park hours and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana in connection with the incident.

Aug. 3

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At approximately 7:05 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a male sleeping near the sidewalk between Adams and North Market Street. Matthew F. Simon, 35, of Troy, was charged with minor misdemeanor camping in park/disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.