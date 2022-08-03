Tipp City holds National Night Out celebration

TIPP CITY —Tuesday, Aug. 2 was National Night Out and across the Miami County law enforcement agencies partnered with their communities to foster relationships and promote awareness for neighborhood safety and policing programs.

Tipp City held their third annual National Night Out at Kyle Park. The event was rife with visitors as crowds battled the heat to visit vendors and check out the attractions.

“It’s warm but Officer Dickerson did a phenomenal job organizing this event. It gets bigger and bigger each year. It’s nice to see the community so involved. We need more community interaction especially nowadays,” said one Sergeant attending the event.

Attendees were treated to an array of activities and entertainment. Emergency response vehicles including a firetruck and police vehicles were on display. The U.S. Army brought out military vehicles and Dayton S.W.A.T. provided armored cars for people to view.

A CareFlight landing, raffles, bouncy houses, and more were all available.

“It is going really well,” said Officer Stephanie Dickerson, who organized the event.

“It is a year-round process to organize. At the beginning of the year, I reach out to people who participated last year. Then around June I start to hit hard to get some new people. I went to the Centerville Americana Festival to find vendors.

“This event helps the police and community build a good relationship. And it really helps the community get to engage with us in a positive manner not just as police but as members of the community,” said Dickerson.