WEST MILTON — Hoffman Methodist Church in West Milton is accepting applicants for its 16th Annual Fine Art Show.

It will be held Aug. 4, 5, and 6, 2023, in the church’s activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The purpose of this non-juried show is to share area talent with the public. Participants must be high school age or older. The application deadline is July 11, 2023.

Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

“Thanks to the generous gift from Jim and Tracy Sarver, the People’s Choice Awards will again total $2,000,” said a press release from the church.

Awards to be given are: $400 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented.

Application forms may be picked up at the church office and in Tipp City at the Hotel Gallery, Board & Brush, Rusty Hardin’s and the Tipp City Seniors Office. Forms are also available for downloading from the church’s website: www.hoffmanumc.org. For further information call 937-478-2078.