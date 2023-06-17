Marilyn Mitchell, left to right, Laverne Hennemayer, Bill Lutz, Rex Maggert, Shelley Maggert Schoen and Ron Berner spoke to third grade students at Milton-Union Elementary School about various topics they are experts in from the Civil War to vintage clothing to charity work on May 22. Submitted photo

WEST MILTON — Six speakers presented programs to five Milton-Union Elementary School third grade classes on May 22.

Marilyn Mitchell and Laverne Hennemeyer talked about vintage clothing, Bill Lutz discussed area charities and how helpful these programs are to local families and organizations and how important it is for people to give of their time.

Rex Maggart shared what it was like to serve during the Civil War. Shelley Maggert Schoen talked about the many ways women served during the Civil War. Ron Berner shared what it was like growing up in West Milton.

The classes rotated every 20 minutes so all the classes got to hear all the speakers.