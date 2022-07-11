Home sweet home

Michael Gutmann, president of the board of directors for the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, provides opening remarks during Saturday’s re-dedication ceremony for the Johnston Farm farmhouse. The ceremony was held following more than two years of renovations, aimed at restoring the home to the way it actually appeared in the early 1800s. The remodel includes many of the original pieces of woodwork and mantels that were in the home during the period that the John Johnston family lived in the home.

A large crowd turned out for Saturday’s re dedication of the John Johnston farm house