Local briefs

Troy Class of ‘65 Reunion

The Troy class of ‘65 is planning their 75th reunion for Saturday, July 23.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. with a “Tour and Tasting” at Hayner Distillery, 619 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. This will be followed by a class lunch gathering from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Troy Elks Ballroom. These two events require an RSVP to Susan Johnston Jackson ([email protected]).

At 3:00 p.m. the class will gather on the northeast quadrant of the square to participate in a webcam wave to other classmates that are unable to attend the reunion. This will be followed by a “Conversation with Classmates” from 5 – 10 p.m. at the Troy Elks Ballroom.

Susan Jackson would like to remind everyone that dinner is “on your own” at any of Troy’s restaurants. For questions or concerns, please reach out to Susan Jackson at [email protected]

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Events

On Thursday, July 14, the Tipp City American Legion will be serving hamburgers or cheeseburgers and chips starting at 6 p.m. The cost for the meal is $5.

On Sunday, July 17, they will be sponsoring their weekly Sunday breakfast. The breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, and coffee or juice. The cost of the meal is $9. “You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere,” said Harlan Purves.

Both of these events are being held at the Legion Post on 377 North Third Street in Tipp City, and are open to the public.

Road Closures

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, Adams Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road in Troy due to the Troy Kids’ Triathalon event. Plan to utilize an alternative entrance to Troy Community Park, Hobart Arena, and the lower parking lot behind the stadium.

J.R. Clarke Public Library: Family Storytime in the Park

The J.R. Clarke Public Library and the Miami County Park District will continue Family Storytime in the Covington Park every Tuesday at 9 a.m. through Aug. 16 with Miss Laurie.

Piqua Public Library: Portals to Piqua’s Past

Join Library Director, Jim Oda, for tales of Piqua’s Past which focus on the historical events in the town. These meetings occur every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the first floor Louis Room. This month’s meeting topic is Early Newspapers. For questions, contact the library at 937-773-6753.

Troy-Miami County Public Library: Summer Carnival

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting a Summer Carnival event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. This event is intended for children of all ages. Crafts and carnival games will be available including some prizes. The carnival will be held behind the library, weather permitting. For more information, contact the library at 937-339-0502.