Honda Marysville Auto Plant marks production of 15 million vehicles

Honda Marysville Auto Plant associates mark the production of 15 million vehicles at the plant. Courtesy photo Honda Marysville Auto Plant Courtesy photo Honda Marysville Auto Plant

MARYSVILLE — Associates at the Honda Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio marked the production of the 15 millionth vehicle in the more than 40-year history of the plant, Honda’s first auto manufacturing facility in North America.

“Congratulations to our associates at the Marysville Auto Plant on this significant milestone,” said Bob Schwyn, senior vice president at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC. “These same associates will now take Honda into the next chapter of our automotive history as the first Honda plant in North America to produce a battery electric vehicle.”

In October 2022, Honda announced a $700 million investment in Ohio auto operations to create the Ohio EV Hub, which includes MAP, the East Liberty Auto Plant, Anna Engine Plant, and the company’s new joint venture battery plant that is currently under construction near Jeffersonville, Ohio.

“The Marysville Auto Plant is ready to lead Honda’s transformation into BEV production,” said Mike Zindars, MAP Plant Lead. “Being selected as the first Honda plant in North America to build a Honda electric vehicle is a testament to the capability of our associates and their ability to meet the needs of our customers.”

Since starting production of a Honda Accord Sedan on Nov. 1, 1982, MAP has produced a variety of Honda and Acura models. Today, MAP produces the Accord, Accord hybrid and the Acura TLX and Integra, including Type S models of both Acura vehicles.

Model produced at Marysville include:

• Accord, 12,479,700 units produced from 1982 to present

• Accord hybrid, 300,800 units produced from 2013-15, 2018 to present

• Civic, 401,500 units produced from 1986-90

• CR-V, 204,900 units produced from 2018-22

• Acura CL, 64,200 units produced from 2000-03

• Acura ILX, 115,900 units produced from 2015-22

• Acura Integra, 59,100 units produced from 2022 to present

• Acura RDX, 114,800 units produced from 2006-11

• Acura TL/TLX, 1,259,100 units produced from 1998 to present