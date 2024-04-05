Troy man charged after FBI searches Barnhart Road home

Werling FBI agents execute a search warrant at a property on Barnhart Road, west of Troy on Thursday afternoon, April 4. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office closed a portion of Barnhart Road on Thursday afternoon while FBI agents executed a search warrant at a nearby home. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — A Troy man was taken into custody and is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail after the FBI conducted a raid on his Barnhart Road property Thursday, April 4.

Steven J. Werling, 54, was arrested Thursday night and is charged with unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance_manufacturing, a second-degree felony, according to the Miami County Jail website.

According to court records, Werling is charged with section 2923.17 of the ORC, which is the unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance – illegally manufacturing or processing explosives. A Miami County Municipal Court document states Werling allegedly “did manufacture (or possess) an explosive, to wit: and explosive device, in the state of Ohio without first obtaining a license (or certificate of registration or permit to do so from a fire official of a political subdivision of the state of Ohio (or, from the office of the fire marshal).”

The “unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture of possessing explosives” is in “violation of section 2923.17 B A of the Ohio Revised Code. A felony of the second degree.”

The FBI is investigating the property, located in the 1400 block of Barnhart Road.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI in a support role, but Sheriff Dave Duchak declined to provide any further details, noting that it is the FBI’s investigation.

The FBI declined to comment on the case.

Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said he could not provide any information on the raid, arrest or investigation, noting that the Barnhart property is located outside of the city limits, so Troy Police is not involved.

Werling entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment held at the Miami County Municipal Court on Friday morning, April 5. He is scheduled to appear again in the Miami County Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m.

A $2 million bond has been set for Werling by Judge Samuel L. Huffman.