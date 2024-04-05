Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:21 p.m. burglary: Deputies responded to a report of items being stolen from a barn on South Brandt Road in Elizabeth Township.

-1:22 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft at the Willow Ponds Golf Course in Bethel Township.

-8:08 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of a damaged mailbox on the 6000 block of Bradford Bloomer Road in Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of New Carlisle after.

-4:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft at the 5000 block of Walnut Street in West Covington.

-3:26 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township after a Gray Dodge Charger hit a tree. The driver was cited for failure to control and driving under a non-compliance suspension.

-12:29 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft complaint at Arbogast Ford in Monroe Township where an employee was suspected of manipulating orders and stealing parts.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.