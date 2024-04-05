MC Commissioners OK finances for Jackson Cemetery

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a one-time financial contribution of $75,000 for the Jackson Cemetery Preservation Project during their meeting on Thursday, April 4.

On May 31, 2022, the commissioners authorized and signed an agreement with Choice One Engineering, of Sidney, for professional services to provide a concept for improving the cemetery in Springcreek Township.

“For those that have never been there, I’d recommend a visit and do a walk through the cemetery,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “I’m just so glad the commissioners agreed to support this project,”

Additionally, the commissioners authorized to set a bid date for the Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge project located in Elizabeth Township is approximately .9 miles east of State Route 202. Further, the commissioners authorized to set the date of Thursday, April 25 to receive bids for said project.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• To reappoint Todd Severt to the County Law Library Resources Board (LLRB), effective immediately and to expire on Dec. 31, 2028.

• The Miami County sheriff’s monthly expense account for the period ending on March 31.

• An employee verification for Michael Hensley III as a maintenance technician in the facilities department at a pay rate of $22.50 beginning on Tuesday, April 9.

The commissioners announced that all non-emergency Miami County offices will be closed on Monday, April 8, for the eclipse.

Commissioner Greg Simmons was not in attendance for the meeting.