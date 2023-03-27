Hop in and donate, enter to win 35 lbs chocolate bunny

BRADFORD — Make a difference in the local hospital blood supply during the challenging Easter holiday season by donating at the Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, April 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” T-shirt.

The Easter holiday period is a disruptive time for maintaining the regional blood supply because of spring breaks, vacation travel and holiday closings.

“Hop in and Donate” with Community Blood Center March 31 through April 7 and you will be automatically entered in the drawing to win a 35-pound Esther Price chocolate bunny.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.