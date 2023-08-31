Hope Closet open house for free homecoming dresses

PIQUA — Hope Closet is holding an open house on Sept. 9 and 23 to help provide formal dresses for homecoming for those who can not afford the expense.

The Prom dress ministry open house will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 248 Wood St., Piqua, on the two dates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students are welcome from all area high schools.

There is no cost to high school girls in need of a dress for Homecoming.

Hope Closet is a prom dress ministry of Fletcher Community Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church. The ministry helps provide formal dresses and accessories at no charge to area high school girls who are in need of a prom or homecoming dress. There is never a charge for dresses. They are donated by the community and by girls who return their dresses so other girls have the same opportunity to feel like a princess, said a press release.

Hope Closet is run by volunteers. If you would like more information about Hope Closet such as donating dresses or accessories or receiving a dress, call or text Kelly Cook at 937-368-2404. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer please go to our volunteer page and fill out the form.

“We also keep our Facebook page up to date with current information, please visit and bookmark our page!” the release said.

Visit www.hopeclosetdresses.org for more info.