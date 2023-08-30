Tuesday Sports Roundup

Piqua’s Sabastian Karabinis shot a five-under par 31 on the front nine at Echo Hills Golf Course Tuesday. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photo Troy’s Christopher King and Tippecanoe’s James Miller battle for the ball Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Tippecanoe’s Caleb Ransom controls the ball against Troy’s Aiden Hickernell. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Bradyn Dillow controls the ball against Tippecanoe’s Caden Turner Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos

PIQUA — Piqua High School boys golfer Sabastian Karabinis had a personal best Tuesday at Echo Hills in leading Piqua to a win.

Karabinis carded a five-under par 31 on the front nine in leading Piqua to a 154-167 win over Fairborn in MVL play.

It was just two shots short of Cale Green’s school record 29 in 1998.

After a birdie on the opening hole, Karabinis caught fire with birdies on three, four and five.

After a bogey on six, he birdied seven and nine to finish off his round.

Other Piqua scores were Richard Price 39, Evan Clark 42, Aiden Applegate 42, Hunter Steinke 44 and Gabe Sloan 45.

Covington 154,

Riverside 171

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team picked up a win on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday.

Brodie Manson was match medalist and led Covington with a 37.

Other Bucc scores were Matt Dieperink 38, Sam Grabeman 38, Connor Humphrey 41, Cameron Haines 42 and Bryson Hite 42.

Miami East 188,

Milton-Union 188

TIPP CITY — For the second time this season, the Miami East boys golf team defeated Milton-Union on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Miami East’s top four were Cameron Monnin 45, Connor Apple 45, Keidin Pratt 47, Owen Haak 51.

Milton-Union’s top four were medalist Colin Fogle 40, Zach Lovin 47, Austin Hodkin 50, Keaton Jones 51.

Bethel 175,

Troy Christian 195

TROY — The Bethel boys golf team picked up a TRC win on the back nine of Miami Shores Golf Course.

Mike Halleg was medalist with 38 for Bethel.

Other Bees scores were Joshua Fiery 42, Ben Sonnanstine 46, Thanapat Phungphoaphan 49, Jackson Deiss 58 and Jayden Graves 66.

Troy Christian scores were Gabe Barhorst 46, Connor Tipton 48, Goldie Miller 50, Luke Harris 51, Trever Phillips 52, Ben Knostman 53.

SOCCER

Tipp 2,

Troy 1

TROY — In a MVL showdown at Troy Memorial Stadium, the Tippecanoe boys soccer team held off Troy.

Caleb Ranson dribbled through the Troy defense to start the game’s scoring at the 31:54 mark of the first half.

With 12:51 remaining in the half, Ransom took a great cross-field ball from Landon Haas and scored to make it 2-0 at the break.

In a physical second half, the only goal came when Troy’s Bradyn Dillow scored on a PK with 23:40 remaining.

Michael Jergens had eight saves for Tippecanoe and Samuel Westfall had three saves for Troy.

Piqua 1,

Stebbins 1

DAYTON — In MVL soccer action on the road, Piqua came away with a tie.

Braxton Penrod scored the goal on an assist from Ty Pettus.

Josh Heath had 14 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 8,

Valley View 1

West Milton — The Milton-Union boys soccer team cruised to a win Tuesday night.

Braden Schaurer had three goals, Titus Copp had two goals and one assist and Levi Tracy had two goals.

Mason Quesinberry added two goals and one assist and Alex Baker had an assist.

Tyson Wright had eight saves and Kade Ullery had two saves.

Shawnee 5,

Newton 2

CAMDEN — The Newton boys soccer team dropped a road match Tuesday.

Isaac Beidelman had one goal and one assist for Newton and Dan Fisher had one goal.

Lehman 2,

Fairlawn 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman boys soccer team got a road win Tuesday.

Daniel Carlisle and Colt Courtad had one goal each and Collin Potts had three saves in goal.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Newton 4,

Shawnee 2

CAMDEN — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a WOAC win Tuesday.

Brilie Hines had two goals and two assists.

Mia Szakal had one goal and one assist and Rylee Hess had one goal.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to an easy win.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Tori Dement 6-0, 6-0; Nina Short defeated Jordan Stanforth 6-0, 6-0 and Catharine Logan defeated Houda Loukssi 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Kaitlyn Williams and Joy Jepson 6-3, 6-1 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Lily McIntosh and Natalie Kingsolver 6-0, 6-0.

Tipp 5,

W. Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team swept West Carrollton Tuesday.

In singles, Nick Bauer won 6-2, 6-1; Eleanor Spangler won 6-3, 6-1 and Amaya Lipps won 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, Sophia Perevozchekou and Maeve McMaken won 6-1, 6-1 and Maya Bean and Eve McCormick wont 6-1, 6-0.

Butler 5,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls tennis team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

In singles, Ella Thomas lost 6-0, 6-0; Ava Owen lost 6-0, 6-0 and Patience Hale lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub lost 6-1, 6-1 and Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt lost 6-4, 6-0.

Celina 5,

Lehman 0

CELINA — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a road match Tuesday.

“Celina is a solid, well-coached team who is tied for first in the Western Buckeye League,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our first doubles team played very well against a team who medaled at the Schroeder Invitational. You learn from matches like this.”

In singles, Charlotte Spaide lost 6-2, 6-2; Evelyn Johnston lost 6-0, 6-0 and Brooklyn Fortkamp lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-3, 7-6 and Chelsea Mohler and Kyla McGinnis lost 6-0, 6-0.

Vivi Chen and Ashreal Alvarez won a JV doubles match 8-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Butler 3,

Troy 0

VANDALIA — The Troy volleyball team dropped a road match in MVL action Tuesday.

Maddy Williams had six kills, two aces and 15 digs and Julia Kimer had 10 assists.

Lauren Koesters had 17 digs, Anna Mayer had seven digs and Cema Rajab added six kills.

Tipp 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team picked up a 25-8, 25-12, 25-12 win in MVL action Tuesday.

“The team did very well with free ball and down balls, allowing us to use many play sets,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “I love the energy on defense and the consistency of play on offense, regardless of who was on the floor.”

Lexi Luginbuhl had seven kills and Savannah Clawson had five kills and six aces.

Courtney Post and Lilly Ares had three blocks.

Faith Siefring had 19 digs, Jenna Krimm had 15 assists and Eli McCormick added 14 assists.

Mara Sessions had seven digs and Emily Aselage had five digs.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 1

XENIA — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

Riley Baker had 10 kills and Sherry Sprowl had six kills and 15 assists.

Abigail Kirk had 12 assists, three aces and 15 digs.

Megan Hull had 15 digs and four aces.

Covington 3,

Troy Christian 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team opened TRC play with a 19-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 win over Troy Christian Tuesday.

Taylor Kirker had 14 aces, 28 assists, five kills and 12 digs.

Addie Ventura had six kills, Hailey Naff had five kills and Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, three blocks and eight digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 10 digs and three blocks, Mazelle Reck had two blocks, Ramse Vanderhorst had eight digs and Jayda McClure had five aces and six digs.

Arcanum 3,

Newton 1

ARCANUM — The Newton volleyball team dropped a road match 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 Tuesday in WOAC action.

Olivia Rapp had 10 kills, three aces and 19 digs; Bella Hall had seven kills and 11 digs and Kylie Velkoff had five aces, eight digs and 21 assists.

Sienna Montgomery had 13 kills and 13 digs; Makenna Kessling had 16 assists and Hannah Williams had five digs.

Ava Rapp had nine kills, three aces and 20 digs and Estie Rapp had five digs.

Bethel 3,

Riverside 1

DEGRAFF — The Bethel volleyball team outlasted Riversie 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18 Tuesday.

Karlee Plozay had 18 kills and 15 digs and Aubrey Bunting had six kills and five aces.

Gabi McMahan had five kills, 20 assists and 10 digs; Daisy Horner had five kills; Claire Bailey had 14 digs and Addison Boggs added 11 digs.

TV South 3,

Bradford 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-22, 25-9 in WOAC action Tuesday.