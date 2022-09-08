Hospice of Miami County to host Remembrance Walk in October

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its annual Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

Family members, friends and community members are invited to walk in honor or in memory of loved ones. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, including community-wide grief counseling; complementary therapies such as music, art and massage; and financial assistance for patients unable to pay for their care.

Registration and T-shirt pick-up begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. During registration, memory walk signs also will be displayed along the main entrance of the Hospice House.

Registration for an individual is $20. For a team of 10 or more, registration is $15 per person. Active military or veterans also can register for $15. Youth walkers, ages 12 and under, are $10 per person.

Please visit www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Walk2022 to register. To be guaranteed a T-shirt, please register by Oct. 14.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful to the sponsors of the event. The presenting sponsor is Upper Valley Medical Center. The supporting sponsor is Bruns General Contracting. The participating sponsor is Miami Valley Steel Service. The partner sponsor is Hagan Counseling Services. Friend sponsors are Baird Funeral Home, Minster Bank and Park National Bank.

For questions or sponsorship information, contact Ryan Gathard at [email protected] or call 937-269-5245.