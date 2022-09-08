ODOT to begin reconstruction of US-36

PIQUA — The Ohio Department of Transportation contractors are planning to start the pavement construction and resurfacing project of east state Route 36 in Piqua on Sept. 12, 2022, weather permitting.

Contractors will start the reconstruction of the failing roadway on the eastbound lanes starting west of Scott Drive to the I-75 exit and entrance ramps. This work will take place during the day with crews working six days a week. This portion of the project will take approximately 8 to 10 days, possibly longer, to complete.

Contractors will start working at night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., six days a week after the reconstruction portion of the project is completed. Crews will be milling and resurfacing portions of US-36 east and westbound starting west of Scott Drive and ending near the State Highway Patrol.

The resurfacing project will cover approximately 2.6 miles of roadway. Crews will maintain one lane at all times with expected traffic delays at times. The expected project completion date is Oct. 15, 2022, weather permitting.