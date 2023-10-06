Hotel Versailles holds Halloween Bash

Photo from the first Halloween Bash at Hotel Versailles. Courtesy photo Photo from the first Halloween Bash at Hotel Versailles. Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — Hotel Versailles’ second annual Halloween Bash will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

A night of tricks and treats, with décor of cobwebs and bats which are sure to fright, the evening to remember will feature holiday-inspired cocktails, food truck style food, and live music from The Wet Bandits from Columbus who will play all the greatest hits and holiday music.

To continue the ghoulish fun, guests who come dressed in their favorite SNL (Saturday Night Live) character can also participate in the hotel’s second annual costume contest — with epic prizes awarded to those with the best costumes of the night, under the categories of Best SNL Character, Best Couples Costume, and Best Overall.

For guests 21 and up, the ticketed event is $10 per person, with proceeds again being donated to the Versailles Area Food Bank. The hotel donated nearly $2,000 to the food bank last year. Only 200 tickets will be sold and tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hotel-versailles-halloween-party-tickets-720497997907. Guests who want to spend the evening after the spooky festivities are over can book their stay via Hotel Versailles’ website at https://www.hotelversaillesohio.com/.