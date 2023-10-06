City plans Ridge Avenue tree planting

TROY — The City of Troy plans to plant 60 trees along Ridge Avenue between McKaig Avenue and West Main Street, as part of ongoing canopy restoration.

A $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was awarded in the spring of 2023 and matched by the city. A portion of those funds went to planting 60 trees in the historic downtown area; the remainder will be used to restore trees along the section of Ridge Avenue recently impacted by utility work.

“With the help of this grant funding, we are pleased to offer free curb lawn trees to residents along Ridge Avenue, with the ultimate goal of restoring trees that were removed due to recent utility and infrastructure improvements,” Park Superintendent Jeremy Drake said.

If you are a resident of the 100 or 200 block of South Ridge Avenue and would like a curb lawn tree, please contact the Park Department at 937-335-4612. These trees will be planted on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the Park Department will water and maintain the trees during the initial establishment period after planting.