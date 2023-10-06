Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County celebrates 40th anniversary

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is celebrating its 40th anniversary of serving patients and families.

To thank the community for their support and trust for the past 40 years, the not-for-profit hospice provider is inviting members of the community to its Community Open House on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

“Since 1983, we’ve been dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing a life-limiting illness or injury,” said Carey Short, the executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “As we start the next chapter of serving the community, we wanted to express our gratitude to the members of the community who have supported our mission throughout the past 40 years. We’re grateful to them for their support of our mission.”

Hospice of Miami County formed as the result of a community initiative to improve the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Led by Dr. B. Mark Hess, a steering committee created Hospice of Miami County. A county-wide membership drive was conducted to support hospice services, and a board of trustees was appointed. Through community support and leadership, hospice care became a reality with the first patient seen in 1983.

In 2013, Hospice of Miami County joined Hospice of Dayton and Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties to form a strategic partnership to combine strengths, resources and expertise to ensure the long-term success of their shared hospice mission. That partnership resulted in the formation of Ohio’s Hospice, a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

“As Ohio’s Hospice, we work together with other not-for-profit hospices to continue to provide care locally to our neighbors and friends,” Short said. “Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Through community support and its partnership with Ohio’s Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County opened its state-of-the-art Hospice House in 2021. Located on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, the 31,180-square-foot Hospice House provides a home-like environment for patients facing a life-limiting illness who require a higher level of care than they can receive at home. The Hospice House provides pain and comfort management for patients and allows family members to rest and receive support from the staff of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County in a beautiful setting.

“We’re grateful for the support we received from individuals in the community and from organizations who supported our campaign to build a Hospice House,” Short said. “Donor dollars and community-based partners are essential to our ability to extend exceptional support services to our patients and families. As we continue to deepen our relationship as Ohio’s Hospice in our community, we look forward to building on our legacy.”

For more information about the Community Open House, call 937-335-5191 or visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/OHMC40th

To learn more about Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, visit: https://www.OhiosHospice.org/MiamiCounty/