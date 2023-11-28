Huber Heights gives update on ransomware attack

HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights is providing an update for residents after the city was subject to a ransomware attack on Nov. 12.

According to a press release from the city of Huber Heights, it “is committed to providing updates to residents in an effort to provide transparency around the ransomware attack that took place on Nov. 12, 2023.

The Huber Heights Income Tax Division is back up and running. The city’s payroll was processed successfully last week, for the week Nov. 19-25.

The information technology (I.T.) division is currently working with the water (utility) division billing and payment system and will hopefully be completely operational by the end of Nov. 27.

“Just a reminder that late penalties or disconnections have been suspended through the end of November. This week the I.T. Division will be wiping and restoring every city device that was on the network,” said the release. “The forensics team is still diligently reviewing what data was breached. This is a very time intensive process. Once we know more, anyone that has been found to be impacted will be notified. The city is also still working on what that plan for notifications will look like.”

Residents are advised to access the city’s website at www.hhoh.org to stay updated. A previous press release said updates will be made daily at 2 p.m. on the city website and Facebook.

“The city is taking every precaution to ensure the attack is isolated and to determine if any information was accessed. Anyone found to be impacted will be notified,” the release said.