Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-7:47 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-7:03 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to multiple reports of reckless operation in the 700 block of East Ash Street. Everett E. Booth, 24, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

-4:31 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Weber Street and Young Street. Cara L. Berger, 48, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

-2:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Wood Street.

SATURDAY

-3:33 p.m.: assault. Richard A. Beverly, 36, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

FRIDAY

-8:55 p.m.: drug possession. Azya L. Walters-Loop, 22, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

-6:38 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 700 block of South Main Street.

-2:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Donald E. Behm, 38, of Sidney, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

-1:10 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 800 block of Caldwell Street.

-12:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Lucky’s on North Main Street. John T. Milligan, 51, was charged with theft.

-9:17 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Starbucks on East Ash Street. Dennis J. Schwartz, 24, of Piqua was charged with criminal damaging.

