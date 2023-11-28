Santa to visit Apple Farm Service

BOTKINS — Everyone at Apple Farm Service was excited to learn that the big man in red is stopping by each Apple Farm Service to spend some time with good little girls and boys who love farm toys.

To celebrate, Apple Farm Service is turning their showrooms into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa. Get a free printed photo with Santa, warm yourself with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create your own homemade ornament, and check out the large display of farm toys.

The fun and festive event is free and open to the whole public! Bring the entire family to tell Santa your Christmas wish list, or get gift ideas while viewing Apple Farm Service’s extensive selection of toys and apparel.

Santa will be at the Botkins, Mechanicsburg, and West College Corner locations on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, and our Covington and Washington Court House locations on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m.- noon.

The Botkins store is located at 19161 Kentner Road, Botkins.

Want to learn more about Santa’s visit? Go to AppleFarmService.com/Santa.