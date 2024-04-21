Hug the Earth happenings

Lisa Carter, of Westerville, left, looks on as her granddaughter Harper Carter-Kuhlman, 4, daughter of Hillary Carter and Kyle Kulhman, of Westerville, delights when a butterfly sits on the back of her neck in a butterfly tent where members of the public can try to feed butterflies. The tent was at the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

Lisa Carter, of Westerville, left, looks on as her granddaughter Harper Carter-Kuhlman, 4, daughter of Hillary Carter and Kyle Kulhman, of Westerville, delights when a butterfly sits on the back of her neck in a butterfly tent where members of the public can try to feed butterflies. The tent was at the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.

Members of the public enjoy the Hug the Earth Festival, held at the Miami County Park District’s Lost Creek Reserve in Troy, on Saturday, April 20. Next week, various Miami County schools, including homes-schooled students for students from kindergarten through fifth-grade, will come to the reserve between Tuesday, April 23, through Friday, April 26, to learn about the Earth.