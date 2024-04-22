Weekend Track Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team won the Troy Relays Friday night, while Tippecanoe was second and Miami East was eighth.

The Troy boys finished second, Miami East was third and Tipp was fourth.

GIRLS

TROY

Winning for Troy were the shuttle hurdles (Hannah Stegemann, Livi Luciano, Jenna Pennybacker, Alyssa Kern), 1:10.75, the steeplechase relay (Ashely Kyle, Isabel Westerheide, Caroline Rohlfs, Lily Zimmerman), 12:32.19; the Ironwoman relay (Lena Walker, Allison Ray, Dayonna Harris, Josie Kleinhenz), 60.15; the shot put (Tatyana Green, Dayonna Harris, Amaya McCoy), the discus (Josie Kleinhenz, Lena Walker, Dayonna Harrsi), the long jump (Kylee Snider, Livi Luciano, Aubrey Jones) and the pole vault (Alyssa Kern, Lauren Brooks, Hannah Robinson).

Finishing second were the girls 1,600 (Isabel Westerheide, Fiona Battle, Ashley Kyle, Lily Zimmerman), the 300 hurdles (Ruth Perry, Allie Hueker, Livi Liciano, Jenna Pennybacker), the 400 relay (Davonna Harris, Ava McCoy, Deanna Rohlfs, Hannah Steggemann), 53.73 and the high jump (Jacy King, Josie Kleinhenz, Haylee Steinke).

Taking third were the 800 relay, 1:49.87 (Davonna Harris, Ava McCoy, Ruth Perry, Aubrey Jones); and the distance medley relay Kiley Kitta, Rhiann Otis, Caroline Rohlfs, Allison Unger), 12:53.14.

In addition to that, the steeplechase relay set a school record, Kleinhenz at the best throw in the discus, 115-2 and Kern tied for the best vault in the pole vault, 9-6.

“The field events led us again, winning four out of five relay events,” Troy coach Kurt Snyder said. “The ladies did a great job of competing against outstanding competition and will look to continue this week leading up to the Wayne Relays, which will be held at Troy Memorial Stadium.”

TIPPECANOE

Winning for Tippecanoe were the girls 1,600 (Kali Greth, Morgan Collins, Lauren Anderson, Lucia Ranly), the Swedish sprint medley, 2:27.60; the 300 hurdles (Hayley Tandy, Chelsea Dettwiller, Aubrey Brownlee, Myla Thomas), the 1,600 relay, the distance medley, 10:11.11; the 300 hurdles, and the 400 relay, 51.58.

Finishing second were the 800 relay,1:49.87; the 1,600 relay, 4:17.88 and the long jump (Briley Barton, Megan Strong, Kaylyn Schultz).

Taking third was the high jump (Alissa Magoto, Briley Bradton, Hayley Tandy).

In addition, Greth had the best time in the 1,600, 5:48.20; Tandy had the fast time in the 300 hurdles, 48.06 and Barton had the best long jump, 15-3 3-4.

BOYS

TROY

Winning for Troy were the shuttle hurdles, 1:08.63; and the discus (Devon Strobel, Austin Zapfe, Cameron Allison).

Taking second were the 1,600 (Gavin Romberger, Chet Snyder, Elijah Buschur, Ryan McChesney), the 300 hurdles (Michael Tucker, Samson Reeves), Logan Hurd, Nate Buckey), the 400 relay, 44.60; the shot put (Devon Strobel, Cameron Allison, Austin Zapfe).

Finishing third were the Ironman relay, 51.08; the discus (Kyle Knorpp, Caleb Dreier, Yancarlo Fuentes).

In addition, Tucker had the fastest time in the 300 hurdles, 42.32 and Strobel had the best throw in the discus, 168-7.

MIAMI EAST

Taking second for Miami East were the steeplechase relay, 11:00.15; the discus (Levi Glassmeyer Chris Smith, Adrian Comer) and the pole vault (Landon Moran, Cayden Wesco, Tai McAdams).

Finishing third were the 800 relay, 1:34.59; the 300 hurdles (Dylan Haught, Caleb Staley, Ryan Neff, Lonnie McDaniel) and the shot put (Hans Olson, Levi Glassmeyer, Chris Smith).

TIPPECANOE

Winning for Tippecanoe was the long jump (Max Deckard, Will Strong, Rylan Caldwell).

Taking second were the 800 relay, 1:34.05; the Swedish sprint medley, 2:06.93; the Ironman relay, 50.94;

Finishing third were the distance medley, 110:12.96; the 400 relay, 45.06;and the 1,600 relay, 3:37.30.

Joe Ward Invitational

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys won the Joe Ward Invitational Friday night and Lehman Catholic finished fourth.

Lehman Catholic girls were third and Piqua was fifth.

BOYS

PIQUA

Winning for Piqua were Noah Burgh, 1,600, 4:32.42[ the 800 relay, 1:36.93; Ryder Holtvogt, pole vault, 12-8 and the 400 relay, 44.64.

Finishing second were Drake Owen, 110 hurdles, 16.47; Dominique Knisley, 200, 23.98; Brycen Angle, 1,600, 4:58.09; RayShawn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 43.73; Evan Clark, 3,200, 11:00.37; Mael DeGavre, long jump, 19-5 1-2; Hayden Jones, shot put, 46-8 and Trent Thompson, pole vault, 12-1.

Taking third were Knisley, 100, 11.55; the 400 relay, 46.63; Garrett Brewer, 200, 24.33; Carson Marrs, shot put, 40-10 and the 1,600 relay, 3:50.02.

Tying for third was Jay’Zail Hancock, high jump, 5-6.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Finishing second for Lehman were Brennan Potts, high jump, 6-0; Jace Olding, discus, 139-4 and the 1,600 relay, 3:45.55.

Taking third were Donovan O’Leary, 110 hurdles, 16.70; and Gus Schmiesing, 300 hurdles, 45.78.

GIRLS

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Winning for Lehman were Emi Wray, 200, 27.71; Daria Lee, high jump, 5-0 and the 1,600 relay, 4:23.35.

Taking second were Meg Schmiesing, 800, 2:44.41; Kailee Rank, long jump, 15-7; the 400 relay, 52.28 and the 800 relay, 1:52.23.

Finishing third was Katie McFarland, 200, 28.34.

PIQUA

Taking second for Piqua were Abigail Beougher, 100 hurdles, 18.76; Kaitlynn Sorrell, discus, 79-6; Kaylie Hittle, pole vault, 6-6 and the 3,200 relay, 11:40.56.

Finishing third for Piqua was Ashlyn Gearhardt, 3,200, 14:28.63.

Blazer Invitational

NEW PARIS — The Troy Christian boys finished sixth at the Blazer Invitational and the girls were fifth.

Winning for the boys was Landon Patel, 3,200, 10:58.63.

For the girls, Elisabeth Waltz swept the 400, 63.55 and high jump, 4-8 and Alisa Averge won the 200, 29.34.

SATURDAY

Bulldog Classic

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys finished fifth at the Bulldog Classic and the girls were seventh.

Troy Christian boys were 16th and the girls were 12th.

Payton Mayfield led the MU boys, winning the 200, 23.08 and taking second in the 100, 11.35 and long jump, 18-10.

Finishing third were Colin Hinkleman, 3,200, 10:27.81 and Will Johns, high jump, 6-0.

Finishing third for the girls were Savanna Smith, 3,200, 12:01.41 and Morgan Quesinberry, high jump, 4-10.