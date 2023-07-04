Local kids gathering candy and gifts tossed by parade participants during the Troy/Miami Valley Veterans Museum Independence Day Parade. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Troy’s annual Independence Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, on Staunton Road. This year’s parade was organized by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and is in honor of Marine Corps and Air Force veteran John Bankowitz. Bankowitz is also the curator of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Veterans and students from Troy Christian participate in Troy’s Independence Day Parade, organized by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, on Tuesday, July 4. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Troy’s Mayor Robin Oda during the Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Riders and their horses dressed in red, white and blue during the Troy’s annual Independence Day Parade, organized this year by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in honor of local Marine Corps and Air Force Veteran John Bankowitz. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

Local kids gathering candy and gifts tossed by parade participants during the Troy/Miami Valley Veterans Museum Independence Day Parade.

Troy’s annual Independence Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, on Staunton Road. This year’s parade was organized by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and is in honor of Marine Corps and Air Force veteran John Bankowitz. Bankowitz is also the curator of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Veterans and students from Troy Christian participate in Troy’s Independence Day Parade, organized by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, on Tuesday, July 4.

Troy’s Mayor Robin Oda during the Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4.

Riders and their horses dressed in red, white and blue during the Troy’s annual Independence Day Parade, organized this year by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in honor of local Marine Corps and Air Force Veteran John Bankowitz.