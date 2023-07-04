TROY — Care for the Caregiver is a free, small-group, in-person workshop series held on the first four Thursdays in August from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spots are limited to accommodate the space of the room so register by Aug. 1 for one, all or multiple sessions on the Agency website or by contacting Mary Hairston by email at mhairston@info4seniors.org or phone at 937-341-6944. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver- workshops/.

As a caregiver, you know all too well how day-to-day tasks can take a toll. In order to properly take care of your loved one, you must take care of yourself first. If your own cup is not full, it can be impossible to place love, compassion, care and energy into anyone else’s cup.

Join the Area Agency on Aging and the Good Stuff Foundation for one or all sessions of the Care for the Caregiver workshop series:

• Session one – Thursday, Aug. 3: Just Breathe by Tyeis Baker-Baumann, certified Yoga Teacher, Balance Energy Practitioner, specializing in breathing practices. Simple breathing techniques can help manage stress and anxiety as well as making the body and mind feel more relaxed.

• Session two – Thursday, Aug. 10: Sounds of Stress Relief by Michelle Hickman, Certified Elemental Reflexology and certified in Total Sensory Integration. Sounds/frequencies can interfere with the natural cycles of our nervous system. Participants will make a musical instrument out of common items found in the home and learn to take a break from the noise.

• Session three – Thursday, Aug. 17: The Healing Power of Touch by Shelly Acker, licensed massage therapist and certified Body-Mind Coach. Acker will demonstrate different self-massage techniques to help you connect and listen to your body to provide relaxation and relief of tense muscles for you and your loved ones.

• Session four – Thursday, Aug. 24: Putting It All Together by Baker-Baumann, Hickman and Acker. The final session will put all the ideas and practices together and will be devoted to additional practice sessions, brainstorming and answering questions.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and and Shelby Counties.