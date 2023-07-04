TROY — Miami Valley citizens are encouraged to nominate U.S. military veterans or those actively serving in any U.S. military branch to receive a Quilt of Valor (QOV), made locally by volunteers.

The QOV Library Piecemakers will accept nominations through Aug. 10 for the awarding ceremony in November. To obtain a nomination form, email ch[email protected] or text 937-672-3695 with contact information.

There is no charge to nominate or award the quilts. All materials and labor are donated to show appreciation and thanks for the recipients’ service. If requests exceed the number of quilts made in 2023, nominations will be held to 2024.