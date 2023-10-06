Indian Nation homecoming spirit

Rain showers forced the Piqua High School Homecoming Parade indoors but the rain did nothing to dampen the Indian Nation spirit on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Piqua Indians football team hosts Xenia at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Rain showers forced the Piqua High School Homecoming Parade indoors but the rain did nothing to dampen the Indian Nation spirit on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Piqua Indians football team hosts Xenia at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Rain showers forced the Piqua High School Homecoming Parade indoors but the rain did nothing to dampen the Indian Nation spirit on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Piqua Indians football team hosts Xenia at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

Rain showers forced the Piqua High School Homecoming Parade indoors but the rain did nothing to dampen the Indian Nation spirit on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Piqua Indians football team hosts Xenia at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday.

