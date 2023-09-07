Indiana man arrested after 2-county pursuit

Hays

SIDNEY — A Bloomington, Indiana, man was taken into custody Wednesday night following a standoff on Interstate 75.

According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Jeffrey Hays, 57, of Bloomington, Indiana, has been charged with fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business and driving in marked lanes.

The incident began on I-75, milepost 81, in Springcreek Township, Miami County, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Wednesday when Troopers attempted to stop a blue 2005 Toyota Camry for swerving outside of its marked lanes. The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens and a pursuit ensured.

The pursuit continued into Shelby County where a tire deflation device was successfully deployed by the Sidney Police Department, deflating one of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle came to a stop near milepost 93, near the exit for state Route 29. After a 43-minute standoff, the driver was taken into custody.

During the incident, both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shutdown.

Hays is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.