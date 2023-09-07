Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:31 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Lehman Road in Elizabeth Township.

-6:41 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary and arson in the 5500 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-5:03 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of Lafayette Street in Casstown.

-11:04 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8900 US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-10:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Sunshine MHP on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

-4:51 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.