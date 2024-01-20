Is Biden any better than Jeffery Epstein?

To the editor:

After reading David D. Dexter’s opinion in Saturday’s, January 6th, paper I feel I need to respond.

David stated, “The third anniversary of Jan. 6 is a solemn reminder that we cannot take our fundamental freedoms for granted, including our right to vote and choose our leaders.” Are you kidding me??? What is the Biden administration and the progressive Dems doing by trying to remove Trump’s name from the ballot?? If that’s not taking away our freedom of voting and getting to choose our leaders, I don’t know what is!!

He also stated: “After seeing how far Trump was willing to go on Jan. 6, we should take all of his threats seriously.” Okay, let’s take a look at the facts and what Trump actually said:

On January 3, 2021 Trump Tweeted: “If you are planning to attend peaceful protests in DC on the 6th, I recommend wearing a body camera. The more video angles of that day the better.” (Too bad more people didn’t take his advice, so the Dems wouldn’t show only THEIR viewpoint of what happened.)

On January 6, Trump stated in his famous speech: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” (He never told people to break widows and force their way into the Capitol. Before you pass judgment, have the facts.)

To David and other voters:

Before voting you should know our country is a Republic not a Democracy. If you don’t know the difference, look it up. If you don’t know the acronyms, DEI, CRT, CBDC or understand what they mean, maybe you need to be educated before you vote.

As far as following the rule of law, where was the law when the administration was hiding Hunter’s laptop, the cocaine in the White House, and the millions of criminal dollars the Bidens have made from the Biden name! Then there are all the illegals coming over the border thanking Joe for the open borders and all the benefits they are receiving while our veterans get nothing. With all the sex trade and drugs coming into our country, is Joe Biden any better than Jeffery Epstein???

Leslie McDaniel

Troy