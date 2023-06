Carson Koves, 18, of Centerville is pictured at the top performing a skate trick at Pitsenbarger Sports Complex on South Street in Piqua, with Adrian Zurita, 17, son of Joshua Stager and Estella Martinez, of Piqua, on his skateboard, bottom left, and Branson Peters, 8, son of Brianna Peters and Chris Deleon, of Piqua, on his bike, as others watch Monday, June 5.

