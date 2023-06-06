Mason jar terrariums at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join in to make your own terrarium in a mason jar at the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL) on Thursday, June 15.

The event, for teens in sixth- through 12th-grade, will take place at TMCPL at 11 a.m. All supplies are provided.

Registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

TMCPL is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org