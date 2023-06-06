Tipp City Area Arts Council announces 2023 Canal Music Fest

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council has announced its 2023 Canal Music Fest will be held at the Tipp City Park on Saturday.

This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer and will feature Shot Through the Heart—The Bon Jovi Experience, local favorite, Stranger, and Tipp City’s own znels.

The 2023 Canal Music Fest will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m., at City Park, in Tipp City. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Vendors joining us this year include Buckeye Burgers, Nou Street Food, Pa’s Pork, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, Susie’s Big Dipper, Bolasko’s Concessions and Kona Ice. Skull Dollz Face Painting will also be on site.

“We are so happy to be holding this event and especially happy to be hosting special guest, Shot Through the Heart—The Bon Jovi Experience coming to us from Greenville, S.C. This will be the band’s first appearance in this area. Our feature acts have typically originated from the North or East—and we are thrilled to welcome friends from the South,” said Amy Barr, Canal Music Fest co-chair, in a press release.

Shot Through the Heart is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi—one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience—playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. Their meticulous attention to detail clearly sets the band apart from the competition.

The Canal Music Fest is free and open to the public. 50/50 raffle tickets will be available for purchase. No coolers or backpacks permitted. The event will be held rain or shine. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, along with your family and friends, to the Canal Music Fest on June 10. You will find the festival in the park, north of the Tipp City Aquatic Center. Enter from Parkwood Drive, where free parking will be available. Additional information and directions can be found on our website at www.canalmusicfest.com or at facebook.com/CanalMusicFest.

Thanks to additional TCAAC and event supporters including Joseph Airport Toyota, Regal Rexnord, Hamler-Gingrich Insurance, Campers Inn RV, Tipp Center, MetroNet, Frank E. Robinson Post of the American Legion, WYSO 91.3 and Walmart, as well as a long list of silver and bronze sponsors.