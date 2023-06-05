Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-2:51 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

SUNDAY

-11:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Home2Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-8:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-8:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-6:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.

-6:26 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Samuel J. Mitchell, 40, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

-1:12 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at Dungan and LeFevre on West Main Street. A male subject and a female subject were arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.

-1:03 p.m.: protection order/consent agreement violation. Allen L. Hicks, 35, of West Milton, was charged with violating a consent agreement or protection order.

-12:52 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of Wayne Street and Crescent Drive. Chelsea A. Fisher, 34, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-12:09 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at St. Joseph’s House on North Crawford Street.

SATURDAY

-10:19 p.m.: possession of marijuana. Lomberto Diaz, 40, of Miami, Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

-9:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Circle K on West Main Street.

-9:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-8:44 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Herrlinger Way.

-8:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Residence Inn on Troy Town Drive.

-5:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cameo Circle. A female subject was arrested on a felony warrant and was charged with escape, and harassment by an inmate with bodily fluid.

-5:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-10:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-12:07 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to Old Scratch Pizza on East Race Street regarding a suspicious person. Tommie G. Cantrell, 58, of Troy, was charged with trespassing.

FRIDAY

-11:58 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and North Dorset Road. Denver J. Bauman, 25, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-11:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Nutmeg Square.

-7:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-2:34 p.m.: drug possession. Deseria L. Brown, 27, of New Carlisle, was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia possession.

-2:18 p.m.: theft. Nicole D. McIntire, 43, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-11:15 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted traffic stop near the intersection of McKaig Avenue and Lake Street. The driver was cited for DUS, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia,

-10:28 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Davie J. Rodriguez, 30, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of criminal tools, and having weapons while under disability.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.