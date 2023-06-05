Join Shelf Aware Reading Club at Troy library

TROY — Be part of the Shelf Aware Reading Club on the first Wednesday of every month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL).

Join in at 1:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month to explore a different genre of book this summer. You choose what to read within the category.

On June 7, the club will discuss a beach read. Choose your own book or visit the library for suggestions. Additional sessions include Wednesday, July 5, historical fiction; and Wednesday, Aug. 2, memoirs.

No registration is required.

TMCPL is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org