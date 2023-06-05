Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-1:25 a.m.: possession of drugs. Travis N. Trautzsch, 33, at large, was arrested on possession of drugs charges.

SUNDAY

-1:07 a.m.: driving under the influence. Brianna L. Cox, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

-12:36 a.m.: criminal trespass. Ashley N. Branson, 36, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass charges.

SATURDAY

-7:14 p.m.: domestic violence. Kelsey M. Asher, 23, of Piqua, was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.

-6:49 p.m.: loud noise. Alex J. Shinall, 29, of Piqua, was cited with loud music vehicle amplification and failure to disclose personal information.

-4:13 p.m.: loud noise. Alex J. Shinall, 29, of Piqua, was cited with loud music vehicle amplification.

-4:57 a.m.: theft without consent. JP King, 49, of St. Paris, was arrested on three counts of theft without consent charges after Clark gas station on Looney Road in Piqua reported a theft.

-2:10 a.m.: criminal trespass. Robin L. Hawkins, 53, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and theft without consent charges.

-12:57 a.m.: probation violation. Michael A. Smith, 64, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation/parole violation.

FRIDAY

-9:39 p.m.: OVI. Tiffany L. Compton, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on possession of drugs and OVI.

-7:20 p.m.: theft without consent. Kaitlin Thompson, 28, of Covington, was arrested on theft without consent charges.

THURSDAY

-8:21 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Michael D. Jenkins, 49, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, taunting.

-5:51 p.m.: theft without consent. Kimberly J. Dillard, 44, of Xenia, was arrested on theft without consent charges after Walmart in Piqua reported a theft.

-9:40 a.m.: warrant. Marcelino P. Miranda, 22, of Dayton, was arrested on an out of county warrant.

May 31

-8:41 p.m.: possession of drugs. Jeffery A. Shepherd, 52, of Dayton, was arrested on drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and tempering with evidence charges.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.