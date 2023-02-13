It was A Night To Shine

Ethan Parker hits the dance floor with Grace Williams during Friday’s Tim Tebow Foundation A Night To Shine” held at Troy Christian Church.

Prom attendees and guests gather for a group photo at the end of Friday’s “A Night to Shine” Riverside prom at the Troy Christian Church. The popular event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation drew more than 150 prom-goers, along with their families. As is the case with all proms, there was a king and queen contest. The official tally ended in a tie … all in attendance were declared king and queen of this year’s prom.