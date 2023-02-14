Five new gas stations coming to Troy

TROY — A total of at least five new gas stations will be coming to Troy sometime in the next year, including a new Sheetz station planned for North County Road 25A that will be one of the chain’s first locations in the area.

“The Sheetz corporation IS coming to Troy,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Feb. 8. “The exact location has been clarified to be (outside of the city limits) at the I-75 entrance/exit on 25-A, north of Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).”

“For those of you excited about Scheetz, yes, it is coming, but outside of the city limits north of the hospital,” Oda said.

According to Ohio Department of Liquor Control records, the company has filed applications for C-1 and C-2 liquor permits at that location. The address listed in Sheetz’ applications is part of the Bruns Realty Group commercial development that will be constructed near the intersection of County Road 25A and Interstate 75.

Another gas station is also coming to the corner of Dye Mill Road and County Road 25A, although the company involved has not released details about what type of station it will be.

“They have filed some of their paperwork, but the identity of the station is still unknown.” Oda said.

A third station is already under construction on North Main Street, across from Needler’s Market and Subway, and another gas station will be built on South Main Street, at a location that previously served as a car wash across from JJ’s Lunchbox and True Value Hardware.

“Our understanding is that it and the location on North Market are the same owner/builder, and will be Shell stations,” Oda said.

A new Casey’s gas station is also currently under construction on state Route 55.

“The Casey’s is going in at the corner of state Route 55 and Fenner Road,” Oda said.

The city also lost an old gas station at the corner of South Market Street and Canal Street recently. The building, located at 206 S. Main St., was demolished in preparation for future re-development. The project was funded through a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development.

“We used the abandoned gas station grant to remove the former gas station,” Troy Development Director Tim Davis said. “The tanks were previously removed years and years ago; we just removed the structure, and then it had a basement that we had to fill in.”

The city has not yet received any plans or permit applications to indicate what might be built there in the future.

“We don’t have plans for that yet,” Davis said.