Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-2:55 p.m.: lost/found property. A license plate was found and turned into an employee at the Speedway on Weller Drive. Officers responded and ran the license plate which came back stolen out of Kettering.

-1:40 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Officers responded to the 400 block of Hathaway Trail on a report of a juvenile doorbell ditching. The juvenile was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

-2:26 a.m.: suspicious person/vehicle. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Fifth Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked next to the railroad tracks. The driver was out delivering pizza and parked to watch a train go by and count money.

SATURDAY

-9:59 p.m.: drug offense. Officers seized marijuana and alcohol to be destroyed during a traffic stop near the 70-2 North I75 mile marker.

-12:46 p.m.: theft. Police responded to Menards on a report of theft. A female suspect fled on foot before being caught and charged with theft, resisting arrest and drug abuse instruments. She was trespassed from Menards and booked into the Miami County Jail.

-9:38 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of an open line and “stop resisting” being said. Officers made contact with homeowner and family who advised there was no issue.

-7:30 a.m.: burglar alarm. Officers responded to Superwash on West Main Street on a report of an attempted break in. The suspect was parked in the Holiday Inn parking lot. The white suspect vehicle is possibly a white older Crown Vic, Buick Park Avenue or a Mercury Marq.

-2:08 a.m.: DUI. Police cited a driver with an OVI, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and drug possession.

FRIDAY

-12:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to Menards on Weller Drive on a report of theft.

-11:39 a.m.: fraud. Officers received a report of $4,500 stolen from a bank account. Reporting party spoke with the bank fraud department and just wanted the theft documented by police.

THURSDAY

-11:14 a.m.: theft. Police responded to Menards on Weller Drive on report of theft of property.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel