It’s a scavenger haunt!

Competitors rush out the door to start a Halloween themed scavenger hunt sponsored by the New Path Food Pantry of Tipp City. Teams went to different local businesses to collect clues and receive to receive a variety of prizes from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Oct. 21. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

