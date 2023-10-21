On the agendas

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education is meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City. The meeting will also be live streamed on their YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TippCitySchoolsTCEVS

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet for a workshop session at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority/Miami County CAC

The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority’s board will hold a meeting on Thursday Oct. 26, at the Miami Metropolitan Housing building, located at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy, from 8-9:30 a.m.