Tipp City American Legion Post 586 upcoming events

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has announced several upcoming events.

Below is a list of events at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586:

• Sunday, Oct 22, features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

• Monday, Oct. 23, the legion will serve ham and cheese croissants with chips and dessert starting at 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy this meal for only $6.

• Tuesday, Oct. 24 the legion will have its weekly euchre games starting at 7 p.m., for only $5.

• Friday, Oct. 27 the legion will have a cabbage roll casserole meal. Please come out and enjoy this meal with family and friends.

• Friday, Oct. 27, the legion will host a Halloween Party starting at 7 p.m. featuring music, karaoke, prizes, and raffles. There is no cover charge, so please come in costume for judging to earn a prize. Chili, hot dogs, and snacks will be available. Families are welcome, so come out and enjoy this event.

• Saturday, Oct. 28, the legion will sponsor Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot. Guests are encouraged to decorate their cars as much or as little as they want. Then they will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters who stop by. This is a lot of fun for everyone, and no sign-up is required. Google Trunk or Treat for ideas on how to decorate.

• Sunday, Oct. 29, the legion features the weekly Sunday breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., including eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.